Shahid Kapoor, Ishan, Kunal are called ‘terrific trio’ by fans

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram this morning.

The trio enjoyed a bike ride and a game of bowling together.

Ishaan captioned the pictures, “Painting ‘town’ red w the gang,”.

Its a well known fact that Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu share an extraordinary brotherhood, and they are much of the time seen going on outings and holidaying together.

The kid group loves taking bicycles rides together, and only a couple of months prior, pictures from their Europe trip had turned into a web sensation via virtual entertainment.

Presently, seems as though they got together by and by, and partook in an excursion promptly toward the beginning of the day.

They began the end of the week on the right note, and set out toward a bicycle ride, and a round of bowling, and the photos are simply excessively cool!

Ishaan Khatter as of late took to his Instagram record to share a few pictures from their trip. The primary picture shows Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor presenting with their bicycles, while the following one shows a nearby of their Starbucks espresso cups.

Behind the scenes, we can likewise see a sneak look of Shahid and Kunal partaking in a round of bowling. We wonder who won! Sharing the photos, Ishaan appropriately inscribed them, “Painting ‘town’ red w the gang.”

Fans rushed to shower love on their photos, and one even recommended,“How about a reality tv series with you boys painting the town red!?”Another fan called them the ‘marvelous threesome’ and we very concur! Look at the photos underneath!

In the interim, recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a ridiculous image of himself getting a charge out of waffles for breakfast. He expressed, “Good morning #weekendvibes.”

Ishaan Khatter let fans in on it was him who tapped the image. Ishaan dropped a remark that read, “Goof morning I click the best images.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar’s activity movie and will likewise be making his computerized debut with Farzi, coordinated by The Family Man distinction Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Aside from this, he is likewise collaborating with Dinesh Vijan for a romantic tale.

Ishaan Khatter will be found in Raja Menon’s Pippa, and frightfulness satire Phone stall close by Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kunal Kemmu as of late reported his presentation executive film Madgaon Express. He will likewise be seen in Malang 2 and Kanjoos Makkhichoos.

