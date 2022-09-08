Shahid Kapoor looks to Mira Rajput Kapoor gives us #couplegoals

Wednesday marked Mira Rajput Kapoor’s 28th birthday, and the pair threw a party for their friends and family.

Wednesday marked Mira Rajput Kapoor’s 28th birthday, Shahid Kapoor and her threw a party for their friends and family. Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Neelima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter, Sanah Kapur, and Mira’s parents were among the relatives present. At the celebration, Farhan Akhtar was spotted with Shibani Dandekar, as well as Riteish, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Sarvesh Sashi, Mira’s personal fitness trainer, was also there and he shared a number of inside photos from the party that look like so much fun. The birthday girl kept things elegant in a black dress, looking stunning as always. Whereas, Shahid matched his wife’s colour scheme with a black shirt with white polka dots.

These images perfectly capture the party’s joyful atmosphere. In one of the photographs, Shahid is giving out husband goals with the way he is glancing at his love Mira blows out the candle on her birthday cake. Look at these images.

Shahid also had the cutest birthday wish for Mira, as he wrote, ‘Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.”