Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor shares “CARFIE” wearing sunglasses

Shahid Kapoor shares “CARFIE” wearing sunglasses

Articles
Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor shares “CARFIE” wearing sunglasses

Shahid Kapoor shares “CARFIE” wearing sunglasses

Advertisement
  • Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood.
  • The 41-year-old entered the film industry with Ishq Vishk in 2003.
  • He was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Nani.
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is perhaps of the most encouraging and capable entertainer in Bollywood. He entered the entertainment world with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk and from that point forward there is no thinking back for him.

With motion pictures, for example, Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and others, the 41-year-old entertainer has demonstrated his acting determination on numerous occasions.

The entertainer was most recently seen in the Hindi redo of the Telugu film Jersey featuring Natural Star Nani, of a similar name.

He likewise partakes in a monstrous fan following via online entertainment. The Kabir Singh entertainer makes it a highlight interface with his fans and offer looks at his own and proficient lives with them.

Staying aware of this direction, Shahid took to the photograph writing for a blog application and posted a selfie, or rather, a ‘carfie’ highlighting himself. In the image, he should be visible wearing a round-neck blue tee, while he presented with his smart sunnies on.

He likewise had a silver chain around his neck, which he is constantly seen with. Sharing the image, Shahid stated, “Carfie.”

Advertisement

The Jersey entertainer sure knows how to nail the selfie right, as he looked very attractive.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Advertisement

On the work front, Shahid will make his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj and DK pair of The Family Man notoriety.

The wrongdoing thrill ride additionally includes a group of tremendously capable entertainers like Tamil genius Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait.

He will likewise be found in Ali Abbas Zafar’s activity performer which will stamp the Kabir Singh entertainer’s most memorable joint effort with the producer.

Also Read

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles
Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles

 Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him enjoying waffles on Instagram. Ishaan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story