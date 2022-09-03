Shahid Kapoor shares “CARFIE” wearing sunglasses

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood.

The 41-year-old entered the film industry with Ishq Vishk in 2003.

He was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Nani.

He likewise partakes in a monstrous fan following via online entertainment. The Kabir Singh entertainer makes it a highlight interface with his fans and offer looks at his own and proficient lives with them.

Staying aware of this direction, Shahid took to the photograph writing for a blog application and posted a selfie, or rather, a ‘carfie’ highlighting himself. In the image, he should be visible wearing a round-neck blue tee, while he presented with his smart sunnies on.

He likewise had a silver chain around his neck, which he is constantly seen with. Sharing the image, Shahid stated, “Carfie.”

The Jersey entertainer sure knows how to nail the selfie right, as he looked very attractive.

On the work front, Shahid will make his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj and DK pair of The Family Man notoriety.

The wrongdoing thrill ride additionally includes a group of tremendously capable entertainers like Tamil genius Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait.

He will likewise be found in Ali Abbas Zafar’s activity performer which will stamp the Kabir Singh entertainer’s most memorable joint effort with the producer.

