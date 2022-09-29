Shahid Kapoor takes off his shades and winks at fans in new video

Shahid Kapoor is a talented Bollywood actor. He has a huge social media following, and his Instagram posts regularly go viral. Kabir Singh actor interacts with fans and shares personal and professional details. Shahid lives lavishly like other celebrities. Kapoor’s passion for cars is unbelievable, like any man’s. The actor routinely shows off his fancy automobile collection on Instagram.

Today, he posted a video from his luxurious automobile. The Haider actor wore a white shirt and elegant sunglasses while playing AP Dhillon’s ‘Summer High’ At the conclusion of the video, he removed his sunglasses and winked at his admirers. Once he posted the video, his fans commented. Another admirer remarked, “Hello gorgeous”

