Shahid Kapoor uploads humorous BTS video from ad shoot 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently worked on a commercial together.

Mira shared a behind-the-scenes video of them filming it on Instagram.

Shahid posted the video and captioned it, “Partners-in-crime!”.

Advertisement

On social media, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput frequently post adorable relationship photos. Fans always want more of the two’s sweet PDA, whether it be through their lovely selfies and posts together or their gooey and romantic comments on one another’s photos. Shahid and Mira recently worked on a commercial together, and yesterday Mira shared a video of it on Instagram. A day later, Shahid surprised his fans by uploading a funny behind-the-scenes video that shows all the fun times they had while filming the advertisement.

Shahid Kapoor posted a clip of him and Mira relaxing on a couch together while filming on his Instagram. Shahid may be seen providing comfort for Mira by holding a tiny travel fan and jokingly saying, “Madam ka fan. Madam ko sweating nahi hota hai lekin fir bhi thoda cooling chahiye hai.” Mira then asks if her hair looks fan, to which Shahid hilariously replies, “Madam ka baal wrong side ud raha hai, abhi madam mera paisa kaat degi.”

Shahid can be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama in the video, while Mira looks stunning with a brown ethnic top and white flared pants. Shahid posted the video and captioned it, “Partners-in-crime!”

Check out the video below, it will make you laugh aloud:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) Advertisement

The crime thriller series Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait, will shortly mark Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut. Farzi is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., who are known for The Family Man. He will also appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming action film.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor claims Kabir Singh was a “adult” movie Shahid Kapoor made his cinematic debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk. The...