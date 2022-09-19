Dananeer Mobeen shot to stardom thanks to a five-second video that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Dananeer Mobeen shot to unprecedented stardom thanks to a five-second video that sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Instagram influencer has solidified her status as a social media sensation who is admired for her upbeat demeanour and stunning beauty ever since her video went viral.

The Sinf e Aahan actress has a huge fan base thanks to her celebrity position and impacts the acceptance of numerous fashion trends in the beauty industry. She attempted the lip-plumping trick this time. Adnan Zafar and Mathira are among those who lack enthusiasm.

In a podcast with Dubai-based influencers “Ken doll” and “Ali Sufian Wasif,” Shaista Lodhi has now slammed Dananeer. When expressing her opinion on Mobeen’s risky beauty tricks, she that, “I don’t understand that how a person having a mobile becomes a doctor or a influencer herself. It’s very dangerous, please don’t do such things. Don’t apply red chilli direct on your lips at all, use a pink or red colored blush for such beauty hacks.”

“If a person becomes a doctor or an expert, it happens through a process like I became a doctor through a process. I’m sure that if the internet of this country goes down for a day, 90% of the influencers will vanish away”, added the Pardes actor.

