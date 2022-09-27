Shakira, Gerard Pique avoid each other at son’s baseball game

Shakira and Gerard Pique were photographed at their son’s baseball game.

The couple sat opposite ends of the field, avoiding eye contact.

The ex-couple separated in June. Shakira opened up about the split in an interview earlier this month.

Shakira and Gerard Pique were seen in photos having an awkward interaction as they cheered on their son Milan, 9, at his baseball game on September 24 in Barcelona, Spain.

The ex-couple sat at opposite ends of the field, uncomfortably avoiding eye contact. The couple didn’t talk until after the game, when they went to visit both of their sons.

Sasha, a 7-year-old who left the game with Gerard, is also their shared child. While the La Liga club star, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, Shakira, 45, sat with her mother, Nidia Ripoll, and a few of her friends.

The awkward encounter came just days after Shakira opened up about the split for the first time in an interview with a magazine. The couple announced their separation in June of this year.

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview. I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

"So it's hard. And I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

The Waka Waka singer was reportedly rocked by Pique's new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, who is believed to have met him while working on events at his sports investment firm Kosmos.