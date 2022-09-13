Shakira is producing a music video despite her custody dispute

The Waka hit-creator is making her music video with Ozuna.

Shakira has resumed her job despite her ongoing battle.

For the custody of her kids with former playmate Gerard Provoke.

Advertisement

Shakira has returned to work in the midst of her on-going fight. over her children’s guardianship with previous playmate Gerard Provoke.

The Waka hit-creator is making her music video with individual craftsman Ozuna for a tune that the couple kept in Manresa, Spain according to Marca Magazine.

The fanatics of the pop star are anxiously sitting tight for the track with the expectation that the Columbian artist might put references of her new stunning separation with the Barcelona player.

“Do you want to know the name of Shakira and Ozuna’s new song? I already have it and watch out. What a hint to Gerard Pique,” writer Jordi Martin composed on Instagram

“It’s coming. This week we’ll premiere it on my show, ‘El gordo y la flaca,’” he added.

The shooting of the exceptionally expected melody started on Saturday inside a grocery store and went on till the early long periods of morning the following day.

Advertisement

The main thing had some significant awareness of Shakira and Ozuna’s next joint effort is that it is of metropolitan sort, as per the distribution.

The Puerto Rican vocalist and rapper spouted about Shakira in a tweet, stating, “How beautiful you are, Shakira.”

“Ozu! You are a champion how you endured the many hours of continuous filming,” Shakira added a sweet recognition for her own for the rapper on Twitter.

“A pleasure working with you!!! You deserve the success you have achieved!!” she added while additionally affirming the forthcoming joint effort.

Ozu! Eres un campeón como aguantaste las tantas horas de rodaje continuo. Un placer trabajar contigo!!! Mereces el éxito que has conseguido!! 🧸 https://t.co/E1jXdYR94h pic.twitter.com/qF5Cnm4a8I Advertisement — Shakira (@shakira) September 12, 2022

This comes following Shakira’s parted from accomplice of 12 years Arouse, with whom she shares two young men, Sasha and Milan.

Since their separation, the pair has been battling about their youngsters’ authority as Shakira needs to move to Miami with them while Provoke demands they stay in Barcelona.

Also Read Justin Bieber rejected playing Elvis Presley in the movie “Priscilla”? The biopic Priscilla on Elvis Presley's wife will be directed by Sofia...

Advertisement