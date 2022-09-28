Shakira might spend eight years in jail, according to reports

A Spanish judge has ordered Shakira to testify in a $14.31 million tax fraud case.

The singer is suspected of committing tax fraud between 2012 and 2014.

The Esplugues de Llobregat court has given the go-ahead for the trial’s proceedings.

Advertisement

Shakira is in the legal system after a Spanish court ordered her to testify in a case involving $14.31 million in tax fraud.

Shakira is currently facing legal issues after a Spanish judge ordered her to testify in a $14.31 million tax fraud case.

The Grammy Award winner declined a settlement offer, which forced her to go to trial on a claim that may land her in jail for eight years.

The Esplugues de Llobregat court given the go-ahead for the trial’s proceedings, although the date has not yet been revealed.

For those who are unaware, the prosecutor is seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the Hips Don’t Lie singer who is suspected of committing tax fraud between 2012 and 2014.

“The order to send Shakira to trial is just another step in any proceedings of this kind. The situation has not changed, and everything continues as normal. Shakira’s legal defence will do its job by presenting its written arguments at the appropriate time,” her attorneys stated.

Advertisement

Shakira attempted to contest the case by calling the fraud allegations “fake.” She stated that before they launched a case, she had already paid the amount the Spanish tax agency had claimed she owed.

Also Read Shakira seems to criticize Gerard Pique in song amid allegations of cheating Shakira seems to criticize Gerard Pique in song amid allegations of cheating....