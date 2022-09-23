Shakira says ‘My Number One Mission in Life’

Shakira opened up about protecting her kids from the paparazzi.

She and Gerard Piqué share sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

The singer has done what she can to “conceal” the situation from her kids.

Advertisement

Shakira is a Colombian singer. Born and raised in Barranquilla, she has been referred to as the “Queen of Latin Music” and is noted for her musical versatility.

Shakira is letting her instincts as a mother guide her through her breakup with longtime partner Gerard Piqué.

On the October 2022 digital cover of ELLE, the 45-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” singer talked about how she was trying to protect her kids during her breakup with the soccer star. Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, are their sons.

The singer said, “It’s hard to talk about it because I’m still going through it.” She went on to say that the constant paparazzi outside her home and the news stories have made a tough situation in the public eye even harder.

“There’s nowhere I can go with my kids to get away from them except my own house. We can’t go on a normal family walk in the park, get ice cream, or do anything else without paparazzi following us “she told me.

Even though the situation is hard, Shakira has done what she can to “hide” it from her kids. “I try to do that and keep them safe because that’s my main goal in life,” she said.

Advertisement

As a mom, Shakira has been frustrated by the situation in Barcelona, where she has put down roots to help Piqué’s career and pay for her kids’ education.

“They should have a regular life. It’s a total circus, and everyone is making up stories about our lives and, more importantly, the lives of our children, even though a lot of it isn’t true “she said about what was going on with the kids.

As she works to set up a co-parenting relationship with Piqué, the pressure is also hard.

“Gerard is the father of my children, no matter how things ended or how I feel about him as an ex-partner. We have a job to do for these two amazing boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams, and a fair solution for everyone,” she said, adding, “I hope and would appreciate it if we could do this in private.”

Also Read Shakira: Tax fraud allegations are false Shakira claims the allegations of tax evasion leveled against her are "false."...