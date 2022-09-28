Advertisement
Shanaya Kapoor looks alluring in a red embroidered lehenga set 

Shanaya Kapoor looks alluring in a red embroidered lehenga set 

  • Shanaya Kapoor posted fresh images.
  • She looked stunning in a red lehenga with floral motifs.
  • The outfit she was wearing is worth Rs 90,000.
The wedding season is quickly approaching, and many of you are probably busy looking for stunning ethnicwear options for the occasion. Shanaya Kapoor, who recently published some stunning images of herself decked out in a regal crimson lehenga, serves as proof of this.

In the traditional-yet-chic costume, the diva, who is about to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak, radiated huge modern bride vibes. The dramatic red expanse of her lehenga skirt and the shirt were both adorned with blustery floral motifs. Her traditional attire was nicely accented by a delicate black bindi, barely-there makeup, and a simple mehendi pattern.

She wore a lehenga by the designer Prints by Radhika. The unique outfit included a similar lehenga skirt and a fully embroidered shirt with a provocative plunging neckline. The outfit’s colour and the use of traditional hand embroidery gave it a regal look; but, the cheerful floral accents and daring neckline gave it a hint of modern style.

The parents of Shanaya Kapoor are Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. She will shortly make her Bollywood debut in Bedhahak by Dharma Productions. The celebrity child, on the other hand, has already established herself as a true fashionista and is lauded for her stylish sense of attire.

