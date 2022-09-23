Sharmila Faruqi slams celebrities for not helping flood victims

Senior politician Sharmila Faruqi criticized celebrities for not contributing more to flood aid.

She posted images of several celebs attending an awards ceremony in Canada.

Angelina Jolie visiting flood-stricken areas of Pakistan on Instagram.

Advertisement

Local celebrities were criticized by Sharmila Faruqi for attending an award ceremony in Toronto while there was a terrible water crisis.

With the notable exception of Hadiqa Kiani, senior politician Sharmila Faruqi recently criticized local celebrities for not contributing more to flood aid.

She posted images of several celebs attending the upcoming awards in Canada alongside images of Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie travelling to Pakistan on Instagram.

She stated while posting images from Jolie’s visit to Pakistan, where she met several flood victims. Jolie served as a goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR for 11 years prior to being appointed as the UNHCR’s special envoy.

Sharmila wrote, “Here is @angelinajolie visiting our worst flood affected district Dadu, spreading love & hope, appealing to the international community to come for our help. In sharp contrast to this , our Pakistani shining stars are all in Toronto for @humtvpakistanofficial awards, making merry and ready for some scintillating performances.”

“Not a single one of them even bothered to visit any flood affected area or show any solidarity in cash or kind except for @hadiqakianiofficial , Though I truly believe in cultural activities, award shows, performances etc, promoting our talent & our artists and actors are second to none,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sharmila Saheba Faruqui s.i (@sharmilafaruqui)

“But It would have been a great support if all of them had reached out to their fellow countrymen who have lost their homes, lives & livelihood to the devastating floods. There is a time for everything, to celebrate , to mourn… we have a humanitarian crisis in our country, this is the time to stand by them, with them, to hold, support and love them. Each one of us has a responsibility towards our nation and it’s people who have given us so much. It’s payback time.”

Advertisement

Also Read Angelina Jolie says Pakistan floods a wakeup call for world Angelina Jolie, a humanitarian and Hollywood star who visited Pakistan to draw...