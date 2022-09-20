Sharon Osbourne “heartbroken” for Prince Harry: Why

Osbourne believes that Prince Harry has turned himself into the royal family’s “black sheep”.

The 69-year-old says she doesn’t understand how anyone could give up their country for a “celebrity”.

Piers Morgan believes that the more Harry and Meghan attack the monarchy, the less interesting it becomes.

Sharon Osbourne recently spoke out on Prince Harry’s homecoming for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death, claiming that he has turned himself into the royal family’s “black sheep.”

“I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sorts of made himself the black sheep,” she said while talking to Piers Morgan during a broadcast interview reported.

“It’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him.” And they did Meghan, too.

The former Talk host went on to say that no one could give up their authority or nation for a “celebrity.”

Advertisement "I just don't know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he's become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it's just such a different life," noted the 69-year-old." Osbourne stated, "I don't really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family." Morgan, on the other hand, commented that the "more Prince Harry attacks the monarchy, the more estranged he'll become from the royal family". "The more that Harry and Meghan continue to attack their family, both of them, the less interesting it becomes," he said.

