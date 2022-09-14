Shaughta Ejaz hilarious video goes viral on social media

Another funny video of senior actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Shagufta Ejaz has gone viral.

The interesting video of Shaughta Ejaz is circulating on various social networking websites, she gave some hilarious expressions that sets internet on fire.Watch video,

Senior actress Shaughta Ejaz responded to this in a humorous manner and said that it did not explode at once, but the bomb first came in our arm, then she blushed a little seeing me.

It should be noted that the senior actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Shagufata Ijaz often shares such interesting and funny videos on social networking sites, which are very popular.

