Shazia Manzoor amazes fans with her performance in USA

Shazia Manzoor is a well-known and accomplished singer in the Pakistani music business.

No matter where he performs or how many people are in the crowd, Manzoor has a talent for soulfully singing any song. The singer of Chann Meray Makhna is now on a tour of the USA, where she entertained and won the hearts of her fans from abroad.

The Pakistan Students Association sponsored the Aaja Sohniya singer’s performance at the University of Utah, and it left the audience in awe. She delivered a flawless performance that compelled the audience to sing along, resulting in a lovely harmony and a sense of belonging.

Prior to her performance at Libby Gardner Concert Hall on September 17, the well-known qawwali singer was set to give a guest lecture at Thompson Chamber Music Hall on September 16.

Manzoor expressed her joy on Instagram, she wrote a caption along with a video, “Aha oho aha oho #totalmultimedia presentation having the best time of my life in the USA with my official sponsor Sunny Malhi paa ji Amna Inam Amir Ashraf Sanwal Esakhelvi #totalmultimedia rocking burrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazia Manzoor (@shaziammm)

For those who are unaware, Manzoor appeared in the music video for the song Akh Da Nasha with vocalist Zakir Amanat. She has performed on the Coke Studio platform, acted as a playback vocalist for Ishq Khuda, and won two Nigar Awards.

