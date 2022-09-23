Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shazia Manzoor amazes fans with her performance in USA

Shazia Manzoor amazes fans with her performance in USA

Articles
Advertisement
Shazia Manzoor amazes fans with her performance in USA

Shazia Manzoor amazes fans with her performance in USA

Advertisement
  • Shazia Manzoor is a well-known and accomplished singer in the Pakistani music business.
  • The singer of Chann Meray Makhna is now on a tour of the USA.
  • She delivered a flawless performance that compelled the audience to sing along, resulting in lovely harmony and a sense of belonging.
Advertisement

Shazia Manzoor is a well-known and accomplished singer in the Pakistani music business.

No matter where he performs or how many people are in the crowd, Manzoor has a talent for soulfully singing any song. The singer of Chann Meray Makhna is now on a tour of the USA, where she entertained and won the hearts of her fans from abroad.

The Pakistan Students Association sponsored the Aaja Sohniya singer’s performance at the University of Utah, and it left the audience in awe. She delivered a flawless performance that compelled the audience to sing along, resulting in a lovely harmony and a sense of belonging.

Prior to her performance at Libby Gardner Concert Hall on September 17, the well-known qawwali singer was set to give a guest lecture at Thompson Chamber Music Hall on September 16.

Manzoor expressed her joy on Instagram, she wrote a caption along with a video, “Aha oho aha oho #totalmultimedia presentation having the best time of my life in the USA with my official sponsor Sunny Malhi paa ji Amna Inam Amir Ashraf Sanwal Esakhelvi #totalmultimedia rocking burrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Shazia Manzoor (@shaziammm)

For those who are unaware, Manzoor appeared in the music video for the song Akh Da Nasha with vocalist Zakir Amanat. She has performed on the Coke Studio platform, acted as a playback vocalist for Ishq Khuda, and won two Nigar Awards.

Also Read

Shazia Manzoor falls after Alizeh Shah during a show with Jannat Mirza
Shazia Manzoor falls after Alizeh Shah during a show with Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza is a well-known TikTok star from Pakistan. She is one...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's ‘big mood’ from New Year's Eve
Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's ‘big mood’ from New Year's Eve
Shweta Bachchan showers love on her daughter Navya Nanda
Shweta Bachchan showers love on her daughter Navya Nanda
Kangana Ranaut visits temple to pray on new year's day
Kangana Ranaut visits temple to pray on new year's day
Celebrities spotted enjoying at 2023 New Year party
Celebrities spotted enjoying at 2023 New Year party
Jeremiah Green, the drummer with modest mouse died at age of 45
Jeremiah Green, the drummer with modest mouse died at age of 45
Bipasha Basu shares video of daughter Devi stepping in new year
Bipasha Basu shares video of daughter Devi stepping in new year
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story