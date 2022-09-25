She was ‘almost homeless’ before she got her first movie says, Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya Dhanwanthary is an Indian actress.

She recently shared that she faced several financial struggles and was even on the brink of homelessness during this time.

It took 10 years to make my first film.

Advertisement

Shreya Dhanwanthary is an Indian actress and model associated with Hindi and Telugu language films and web series.

Shreya’s new movie, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, came out recently. She has said that she struggled for a long time before she found her place in the entertainment business. She recently said that she had a hard time with money and was even close to being homeless during this time.

She says, “It was ridiculously difficult. Wanting to be in films was a part of me that I kept secret from my other secrets because I thought it was so ridiculous and unachievable for someone like me. I can’t quite believe that I am here.” She added that she still doesn’t feel she has made it.

As her co-star in Chup Dulquer said, “But you didn’t take that long,” Shreya clarified, “You had a 10-year career. I took 10 years to make my first film.” She then added that she was ‘Trying to make my first film’ during that time. She added, “Don’t ask me how I did it. I don’t know how I did it. I don’t know how I stayed here, how I continued staying here…not having the money, to almost being homeless, to stay hungry for a long time. I don’t know how I did it, some sort of psychosis for sure.”