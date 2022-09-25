Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • She was ‘almost homeless’ before she got her first movie says, Shreya Dhanwanthary
She was ‘almost homeless’ before she got her first movie says, Shreya Dhanwanthary

She was ‘almost homeless’ before she got her first movie says, Shreya Dhanwanthary

Articles
Advertisement
She was ‘almost homeless’ before she got her first movie says, Shreya Dhanwanthary

She was ‘almost homeless’ before she got her first movie says, Shreya Dhanwanthary

Advertisement
  • Shreya Dhanwanthary is an Indian actress.
  • She recently shared that she faced several financial struggles and was even on the brink of homelessness during this time.
  • It took 10 years to make my first film.
Advertisement

Shreya Dhanwanthary is an Indian actress and model associated with Hindi and Telugu language films and web series.

Shreya’s new movie, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, came out recently. She has said that she struggled for a long time before she found her place in the entertainment business. She recently said that she had a hard time with money and was even close to being homeless during this time.

She says, “It was ridiculously difficult. Wanting to be in films was a part of me that I kept secret from my other secrets because I thought it was so ridiculous and unachievable for someone like me. I can’t quite believe that I am here.” She added that she still doesn’t feel she has made it.

As her co-star in Chup Dulquer said, “But you didn’t take that long,” Shreya clarified, “You had a 10-year career. I took 10 years to make my first film.” She then added that she was ‘Trying to make my first film’ during that time. She added, “Don’t ask me how I did it. I don’t know how I did it. I don’t know how I stayed here, how I continued staying here…not having the money, to almost being homeless, to stay hungry for a long time. I don’t know how I did it, some sort of psychosis for sure.”

Also Read

Amyra Dastur says her off screen images get her underestimated
Amyra Dastur says her off screen images get her underestimated

The Diljit Dosanjh-starring film Jogi was launched last Friday to favorable reviews...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Foo Fighters says they'll perform after death of Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters says they'll perform after death of Taylor Hawkins
Lea Michele says 2022 was one of my favorites
Lea Michele says 2022 was one of my favorites
Alizeh Shah joins lensa photography trend
Alizeh Shah joins lensa photography trend
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story