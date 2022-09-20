Advertisement
Edition: English
Shefali Shah grew up in kholi with no permanent house

  • Sofali Shah was brought up in a lower-middle-class family in Mumbai.
  • Indian actress Shefali has spoken about her childhood days.
  • Her favorite place was Vakola (Santacruz East) and then Mahim (Fisherman Colony).
Shefali Shah is an Indian actress in film, television, and theatre who mostly appears in independent Hindi films. Respected for her acting prowess, she has received several accolades, including a National Film Award.

Shefali Shah recently thought about her childhood in Mumbai and remembered that she didn’t have a permanent place to live. The actor said that she was from a lower-middle-class family that moved around a lot before her father got a job at the Reserve Bank of India.

Shefali told Mashable India about her childhood in a recent conversation, “I was brought up in Santa Cruz, but actually we moved a lot of houses. I come from a lower-middle-class family. When I was growing up, my dad’s job at RBI wasn’t permanent yet. So we didn’t have a permanent home. There were times when he would request my uncle or someone to let me and my mom stay there. I was very little, I don’t remember a lot of it. And then he would stay in a garage or with colleagues or friends. So that was Vakola (Santacruz East).”

“Then there was Mahim…the Fisherman Colony there. And at that Fisherman Colony, there was my uncle, my aunt, dad, mom, and me. And it was a kholi, with a kitchen, and the bathroom, which was I think three times or four times this car.”

