Shefali Shah wins Alberto Sordi Family Award

This year, it looks like Shefali Shah can’t be stopped. While she has won hearts over and over again with her top-notch acting in shows like Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and now Delhi Crime 2, she has never been able to stop. Shefali keeps getting noticed all over the world, and this time she won an award at the Alberto Sordi Family Awards.

This time, the actress went on to win the Alberto Sordi Family Award, which is given to Italian cultural figures who are close to the actor’s ideas. She won the prize at the Alberto Sordi Family Awards, where she was seen as a cultural figure from around the world. The prestigious Award was started in 2017 by the actor’s family, which was represented by Igor Righetti, who is the actor’s cousin and a journalist and TV host for RAI. In the past, it has been given to a number of talented and well-known artists from all over the world.

She posted a bunch of pictures of herself on social media in which she was wearing a beautiful saree and holding the award. She wrote, “The Alberto Sordi Family Awards have been given out every year for the past 20 years to honour the genius and magic of Alberto Sordi. In his honour, creators from all over the world are given the Alberto Sordi Awards. Colin Firth, Helen Mirren, Robert Moresco, Gina Lollobrigida, Mark Strong, Matt Dillon, and the director Andrei Konchalovskij are just some of the legends who have won it. This year, I am one of the people who will get it… I don’t know what else to say besides that I’m shocked, very humbled, and grateful. truly unbelievable…”

