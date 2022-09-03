Shehnaaz Gill reveals her reaction to Ranveer Singh’s nude pics

Shehnaaz Gill reveals her upcoming Bollywood debut movie
The forthcoming movie, "100%," which will be directed by Sajid Khan of...
Ranveer Singh’s naked photos have gained Shehnaaz Gill backing. Ranveer received a lot of support from the entertainment business after his naked photoshoot in July of this year. He also got himself into legal difficulties because of it. The most recent famous person to compliment him on the photo shoot is Shehnaaz.
She said that she would say to Ranveer, “Aapki Instagram mein maine kabhi post like nahi ki. Wo pehli post like ki (I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked).”
Ranveer’s testimony was recorded by Mumbai police earlier this week in relation to the FIR brought against him due to the nude photos. He has been charged with “dealing with releasing pornographic content,” “selling pornographic products to a young person,” and “insulting a woman’s modesty.”
With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which Salman Khan stars, Shehnaaz will shortly make her Bollywood debut. She just revealed that she will star in the upcoming 100% Bollywood movie, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham.
