Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her reaction to Ranveer Singh’s nude pics

Shehnaaz Gill reveals her reaction to Ranveer Singh’s nude pics

Articles
Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her reaction to Ranveer Singh’s nude pics
Advertisement
  • Shehnaaz Gill blushed as she discussed her unique response to Ranveer’s photo session.
  • When asked in a recent interview what she would like to say to Ranveer Singh if she had the chance.
  • She chose to discuss his naked photos.
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh’s naked photos have gained Shehnaaz Gill backing. Ranveer received a lot of support from the entertainment business after his naked photoshoot in July of this year. He also got himself into legal difficulties because of it. The most recent famous person to compliment him on the photo shoot is Shehnaaz.

Also Read

Shehnaaz Gill reveals her upcoming Bollywood debut movie
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her upcoming Bollywood debut movie

The forthcoming movie, "100%," which will be directed by Sajid Khan of...


Recently, Shehnaaz Gill blushed as she discussed her unique response to Ranveer’s photo session. When Shehnaaz was asked in a recent interview what she would like to say to Ranveer Singh if she had the chance. She chose to discuss his naked photos.

She said that she would say to Ranveer, “Aapki Instagram mein maine kabhi post like nahi ki. Wo pehli post like ki (I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked).”

Ranveer’s testimony was recorded by Mumbai police earlier this week in relation to the FIR brought against him due to the nude photos. He has been charged with “dealing with releasing pornographic content,” “selling pornographic products to a young person,” and “insulting a woman’s modesty.”

Also Read

Shehnaaz Gill to host upcoming Bigg Boss with Salman Khan
Shehnaaz Gill to host upcoming Bigg Boss with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss, a well-liked reality series on Colors TV in India, is...


Advertisement
However, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Vaani Kapoor, as well as other members of his professional network, provided Ranveer with a great deal of encouragement. In a hilarious reaction to the picture, Vidya Balan said, “Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What’s the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this).”

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which Salman Khan stars, Shehnaaz will shortly make her Bollywood debut. She just revealed that she will star in the upcoming 100% Bollywood movie, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Interview News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story