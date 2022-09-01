Shehnaaz Gill slays in white chikankari saree to steal fans heart

Shehnaaz Gill attended an awards ceremony in Mumbai.

She wore a stunning embroidered saree with a show-stealing blouse over top of it.

Manish Malhotra also walked the red carpet in a stunning white chikankari saree.

When attending an awards ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill turned heads with her impeccable sense of style. Shehnaaz appreciated the classic appeal of six yards while other celebrity divas walked the red carpet in stunning outfits.

Manish Malhotra’s stunning white chikankari saree was the garment of choice. She donned a saree with a show-stealing blouse over top of a lavishly embroidered saree. She posted photos wearing the ethereal outfit to Instagram.

Shehnaaz’s saree included elaborate chikankari embroidery as well as pearl embellishments to make it more vibrant. Ivory and white embellishments covered the translucent drape’s whole surface area. Her saree’s fringed pallu hem added yet another fascinating detail.

Gill’s blouse was a work of art as well. The all-white blouse increased the glam factor by being covered in pearls and featuring brilliant yet delicate strands on the shoulder.

It’s also important to note how she dressed it. She kept the accessories to a minimum and let the breathtakingly magnificent drape take centre stage. She only wore a pair of dramatic studs. She channelled her inner diva when it came to her makeup and chose a radiant bronzed look that was finished with mauve lips and complementary eye shadow.

