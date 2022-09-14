Shehnaaz Gill tells Paparazzi about her upcoming film count

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut in John Abraham’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

She was last seen in the movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.

There were rumors that she would appear on Bigg Boss season 13.

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut. Shehnaaz recently answered a paparazzi question about her future film with a perplexed smile and a response that she is currently working on 4-5 films, and she wondered which one they were referring to.

On Wednesday, a paparazzo asked Shehnaaz, “Aapki movie kab aayegi (When will your film release)?” To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 films lined up),” another paparazzo replied to Shehnaaz’s comment and asked “Bhaijaan wali movie (Salman Khan’s film).”

With her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz gained notoriety. She appeared in a number of music videos following her exit from Bigg Boss. Last seen in the movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz was sighted earlier in May at his Eid party at the Mumbai home of his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Shooting is now taking place for Salman’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Shehnaaz. The movie, which was directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh Daggubati. Aayush Sharma, Salman’s brother-in-law, also appeared in the movie. He reportedly left the movie, though. The movie’s original title was Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but the producers decided to change it last month.

In addition to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, she will be in John Abraham’s next movie 100%. Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi will also play important roles in the movie. There were rumours last month that Shehnaaz Gill will make an appearance on the Bigg Boss debut on October 1.

