Sherri Shepherd claim Oprah sent heer huge flower bookie

Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of Oprah Winfrey's most famous TV moments.

Shepherd said on her new talk show Sherri that Winfrey sent her flowers. Winfrey used to pull out a waggon full of fat to represent the 67 pounds she had lost.

Shepherd said she took 15 pages of notes before getting the call from Winfrey.

Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of Oprah Winfrey’s most famous TV moments. Shepherd, who is 55 years old, said on her new daytime talk show Sherri on Friday that Winfrey, who is 68 years old, had sent her a big bouquet of flowers. During the announcement, Shepherd brought out the flowers in a red waggon to show her audience how Winfrey did it in a famous TV moment.

“Oh my God, let me tell you something: I may not have meat in that waggon, but Oprah sent me flowers,” she said in a YouTube clip.

As she knelt down next to the flowers, she said, “I’m going to do everything from right here next to my flowers from Oprah.”

Shepherd later walked to her chair after her crew joked that she couldn’t host her show while sitting next to the waggon.

“I have to ask myself WWOD, or “What Would Oprah Do?” Shepherd said this while wearing a similar outfit to Winfrey’s on her show in 1988, when she showed off her new look by pulling out a waggon full of fat to represent the 67 pounds she had lost. Winfrey wore a pair of size 10 Calvin Klein jeans on that episode.

“I’m going to dress like Oprah today. I may not have the meat but I’ve got the flowers,”

she continued her monologue. “I was trying to find a wig like Oprah, but I think they retired it, and it’s at the Smithsonian.”

Shepherd said that Winfrey gave her advice before she started her new job earlier this month. She told Entertainment Weekly that Winfrey, 68, had called her to give advice on how to run a talk show.

Shepherd told, “I took 15 pages of notes until my fingers hurt.” She also said that she had texted Winfrey “two or three times” before getting the call.

She joked, “I took a potassium pill because my fingers hurt and I couldn’t write anymore.” “I said, ‘Wait, I have to write this down because no one will believe I’m talking to and laughing with Oprah.'”

Shepherd kept going, “Oprah told me, “Sherri, the show is not about the ratings; it’s about the energy.” You put out energy, and the audience will give you energy back in the same amount. It’s your job to do it. You decide how much energy is on your show.'”

“I thought that because I thought, “Damn, all I wanted to do was show some funny viral videos and make people laugh.” But it’s true that it’s how you make people feel, which is why we love Oprah so much “Shepherd told us.

