Shilpa Shetty dances with an injured leg on Vasaladi song

It’s no secret that Shilpa Shetty loves to dance. On any given day, she can be seen dancing. She danced while sitting in a wheelchair during Ganpati visarjan, too. The actress hurt her leg and has been having a hard time. She got hurt while working on the Amazon show Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty. Sidharth Malhotra is also in the show. With both of these, the actors will make their first appearances online. Back to Shilpa, the actress shared a video on Instagram in which she talked about her favourite song right now.
In the video, she can be seen dancing to Vasaladi by Falguni Pathak. At the moment, the song has the most views. She is seen wearing a blue kaftan with a pair of white palazzos. She has her hair down and is dancing with all her heart. “Tis the season to be Gujarati!” says her caption. “Dancing (even if it’s just on one leg) to my current favourite song by the Queen of Dandiya @falgunipathak12 #Navratri #garba #Day3 #Vasaldi #festivalsofindia #reelsviral #ColorOfTheDay #blue.” The comment section was filled with heart emojis from fans.
On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film Nikamma co starring Abhimanyu Dassani, and was the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi.
