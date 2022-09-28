Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty dances with an injured leg on Vasaladi song

Shilpa Shetty dances with an injured leg on Vasaladi song

Articles
Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty dances with an injured leg on Vasaladi song

Shilpa Shetty treats paparazzi to pizzas says its not for the camera

Advertisement
  • It’s no secret that Shilpa Shetty loves to dance.
  • She danced while sitting in a wheelchair during Ganpati visarjan, too.
  • The actress hurt her leg and has been having a hard time.
Advertisement

It’s no secret that Shilpa Shetty loves to dance. On any given day, she can be seen dancing. She danced while sitting in a wheelchair during Ganpati visarjan, too. The actress hurt her leg and has been having a hard time. She got hurt while working on the Amazon show Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty. Sidharth Malhotra is also in the show. With both of these, the actors will make their first appearances online. Back to Shilpa, the actress shared a video on Instagram in which she talked about her favourite song right now.

In the video, she can be seen dancing to Vasaladi by Falguni Pathak. At the moment, the song has the most views. She is seen wearing a blue kaftan with a pair of white palazzos. She has her hair down and is dancing with all her heart. “Tis the season to be Gujarati!” says her caption. “Dancing (even if it’s just on one leg) to my current favourite song by the Queen of Dandiya @falgunipathak12 #Navratri #garba #Day3 #Vasaldi #festivalsofindia #reelsviral #ColorOfTheDay #blue.” The comment section was filled with heart emojis from fans.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Advertisement

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film Nikamma co starring Abhimanyu Dassani, and was the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi.

Also Read

Shilpa Shetty dances with one leg to Falguni Pathak
Shilpa Shetty dances with one leg to Falguni Pathak

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself dancing to the tune of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story