Shilpa Shetty fulfills mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s wish with ‘yummy pizza’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon become parents, are currently promoting Brahmastra with all their might. The film’s global box office earnings of over Rs 300 crores indicate its success. The Raazi actor ensures that he maintains a healthy diet despite the ongoing, extensive film promotion by the film’s leading actors.

Alia Bhatt has decided to indulge in a cheat meal today, a departure from her typical routine. And guess who satisfied Alia’s cravings at midnight? No, it is not Ranbir Kapoor. Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood actress, delivered a delicious pizza to her home at midnight.

Alia thanked Shilpa for the pizza by writing, “Thank you my dearest @theshilpashetty for this yummy yummy pizza… best I have eaten!!!!!”

Shilpa Shetty responded to Alia’s Instagram story by thanking her and writing, “So glad you liked it. More coming soon. Enjoy @aliabhatt,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Earlier on September 18, Alia also mentioned her pizza cravings. The expectant mother took to Instagram at midnight on September 18 to inquire about pizza joints in Mumbai. Using Instagram’s question-and-answer feature, she asked, “Guys, what’s the best pizza place in Mumbai? Cravings”.

Clearly, Alia Bhatt enjoys pizza. Alia Bhatt has impressed fans with her pregnancy glow in recent media appearances, and we are loving it!

Clearly, this year has been a memorable one for RanLia fans. The couple tied the knot in April of this year, igniting the internet with a flood of heart emojis on social networking sites.

Just a few months after their wedding, the couple announced their impending parenthood. And to add another feather to the cap, Brahmastra, which is Ranbir and Alia’s first film together since their marriage, has grossed over Rs 300 crores worldwide.

With Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, Shilpa Shetty will make her OTT debut. She will also appear in Sukhee by Sonal Joshi.

