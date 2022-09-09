Shilpa Shetty sends birthday greetings to her husband Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been married for a number of years and have two children together.

The pair is frequently photographed having a grand time together while celebrating holidays and birthdays.

A photo montage of the couple’s happy times is shown in the video.

Advertisement

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been married for a number of years and have two children together. The pair is frequently photographed having a grand time together while celebrating holidays and birthdays. The group’s followers adore them for their love of extravagant celebrations. Shilpa, in the meantime, uploaded a nice birthday video on Friday to wish Raj Kundra, a.k.a. “Cookie,” a happy birthday. A photo montage of the couple’s happy times is shown in the video. Their daughter Samisha and son Viaan are also depicted in it.

In a touching post, Shilpa referred to Raj as her “best friend” and her “strength.” “For a million memories to cherish, For all our joyful days, For a family to call “my,” For your loving and silly ways,” the message continues. You are the father of my children, my love, and my strength, and I am grateful that you are one of my greatest friends. Happy birthday, my Cookie… I’m sending you my best wishes for more fortitude, good health, and safety. always… Birthday Boy #Blessed #Grateful #Family #Love #husbandlove

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Advertisement

The relationship between Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra has been the subject of rumours and controversy comparable to those in a Bollywood movie. Despite all the implications, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were wed on November 22, 2009. When Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra chose to be married, they were both 34 years old, thus there was just a three-month age gap between them. In every way, it was a lavish “Big Fat Indian Wedding.” The wedding and pre-wedding party were held at a close friend of Shilpa’s farm in Khandala. Nearly a month before their wedding, the couple got engaged in Raj’s house in Juhu.

Regarding her work life, Shilpa Shetty will be featured in a web series starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi that is set in Rohit Shetty’s cop world and is based on the Indian Police Force. Positively, it will make its digital debut before year’s end. In addition, she is working on Sukhee, which she revealed in March.

Also Read Watch Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra conduct the Ganesh aarti Shilpa Shetty took to social media yesterday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with...