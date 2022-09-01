Shilpa looked stunning in a sky-blue peplum sharara, while Shamita wore a white suit.

While their mother was dressed elegantly in a saree. “

Unconditional love,” the Nikamma actress captioned the photo.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed Lord Ganesha to her home on Wednesday, together with her husband Raj Kundra and children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Earlier this week, her husband Raj Kundra was seen in Lalbaug, Mumbai, bringing a Lord Ganesha statue home. Shilpa was unable to attend him due to an injury sustained while filming Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming project. Meanwhile, on Thursday, she performed a Ganpati puja at home and uploaded a photo of herself in ethnic attire with her mother, Sunanda Shetty, and sister, Shamita Shetty.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dhadkan actress uploaded a sweet photo of herself standing with her mother and sister in front of Lord Ganesha’s statue. Shilpa looked stunning in a sky-blue peplum sharara, while Shamita wore a white suit. While their mother was dressed elegantly in a saree. “Unconditional love,” the Nikamma actress captioned the photo.

Shilpa Shetty’s accident occurred when she was filming a segment for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She captioned an Instagram photo of herself seated in a wheelchair with her cast, “They said, Roll camera action – “break a leg!” I took it literally.”

Shilpa Shetty’s next appearance will be in the Indian Police Force. The action series, directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, also includes Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit will make their OTT debuts in the eight-part series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Also Read Shilpa Shetty’s exercise video with broken leg goes viral Shilpa Shetty published a brand-new exercise video. She declared that she adheres...