Shilpa Shetty thinks the real problem toward anything is our attitude

Shilpa Shetty, an actress and yoga instructor, stated on Monday that the true issue is one’s attitude toward a situation.
The actress, who is now healing from a leg fracture she sustained while filming Rohit Shetty’s web series “Indian Police Force,” posted a video clip on Instagram. In which she performed a few yoga poses while seated in a wheelchair.
She also wrote: “Is the problem really the problem or is our attitude towards the problem the real problem?”
“This thought got me thinking this morning… why should an injury stop me from enjoying my routine? And so, I decided that I won’t give it that power.”
“On that note, Today’s yoga session included the very simple and easy posture: Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose). It stimulates bowel movements, provides a nice stretch sideways, and gives a good stretch to the oblique muscles improving the flexibility of the spine.
