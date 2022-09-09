Shiv Shastri Balboa: Anupam Kher and Neena searching for ride

Anupam Kher has unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Poster shows Anupam trying to get a lift, with Neena Gupta sitting beside him.

The two seem to play a married couple stranded in the middle of a village.

Anupam Kher has disclosed the banner of his forthcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa. The staggering banner shows Anupam attempting to get a lift, with Neena Gupta sitting next to him with baggage.

The two appear to play a wedded couple abandoned in a town with cows nibbling behind the scenes. A charming travel accomplice, a little canine, is likewise seen sitting close to them.

Sharing the banner on Twitter, Anupam expressed,“Presenting the first look of my film #ShivShastriBalboa! A film by acclaimed Indian American director #AjayanVenugopalan. Produced by #KishoreVarieth & UFI Motion Pictures. Featuring @Neenagupta001 #JugalHansraj @ajayanvenu @NargisFakhri @sharibhashmi. Jai Ho! #ContentIsKing.”

Shiv Shastri Balboa would likewise star Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi. It is coordinated by Indian American producer AjayanVenugopalan.

Anupam Kher is right now enjoying some real success on the progress of The Kashmir Documents, in which he played a Kashmiri Pandit.

It gathered around ₹350 crore in the cinema world. He likewise highlighted in late Telugu film, Karthikeya 2, that got along admirably in the cinematic world.

The entertainer is in the middle of wrapping up one film shoot after another.

He has wrapped up the shoot of The Signature, that will likewise stamp the rebound of entertainer Mahima Chaudhary.

He will likewise highlight in a short movie named Retake, which is composed and coordinated by entertainer turned-producer Shweta Basu Prasad.

Among his impending enormous financial plan films is Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, that additionally stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

Last month, Anupam met Kartik Aaryan and imparted their image to a note in which he called both of them ‘hotshots’. He stated, “Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a #SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two superstars.

At least this year for me! My film #KashmirFiles made 350crores worldwide and @kartikaaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 earned close to 250 crores.

Time is changing and so is the audience’s taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like #KashmirFiles in the lead will do business of 350cr. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too!”

