Shoaib Malik talks about his father’s Role in him becoming cricketer

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer, recently made a special guest appearance on Ahmed Ali Butt’s well-liked chat show Super Over.

The cricketer discussed his entry into the sport and how his late father was a key factor in his selection for the national team.

“It’s because of my father that I became a cricketer,” Shoaib told Ahmed Ali Butt.

Malik claims that his father encouraged him to participate in the Under-15 World Cup tryouts. Shoaib refused to go despite repeatedly being passed over at the time. But he only went to the selection camp after getting his mother and sister’s OK.

Shoaib tells the tale of how he was forced to wear someone else’s damaged cricket shoes because he didn’t even have any of his own. He made the Pakistan Under-15s squad in spite of all the difficulties. The rest is history as we currently know it. View the interview by going here.

With his father, Shoaib Malik always had a strong connection. Early in life, the renowned cricketer lost his father, who is still warmly remembered.