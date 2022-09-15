Shoba Narayan talks about the impact ‘DDLJ’ Broadway adaptation

There are numerous firsts for India and Indians in the Broadway musical “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” called “Come Fall In Love.”

There are numerous firsts for India and Indians in the Broadway musical “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” called “Come Fall In Love.” It is not only an Indian director’s Broadway debut but also the first Broadway production of a Bollywood musical. Vishal and Sheykhar are making their debuts as composers as well. As an associate choreographer, Shruti Merchant will perform her first Broadway musical, and Shoba Narayan will portray a character of her ethnicity on the Broadway stage for the first time. Additionally, 16 South Asian actors are scheduled to make their Broadway debuts, a first for any Broadway show. As Indian and South Asian representation is at the show’s core, every section, from the performers to the technicians, is a stunning fusion of East and West.

The musical’s protagonist Shoba Narayan discusses the cultural influence that Come Fall In Love will have both on the American and international stages. She said, “I am thrilled to be bringing Come Fall in Love to Broadway and to be playing the iconic lead role of Simran in this adaptation of the classic love story, DDLJ. The fact that we have an Indian musical headed to Broadway feels incredibly personal and monumental to me as an Indian American actor who was raised by Indian immigrant parents, and who loved Bollywood films, Broadway, and Indian fine arts.”

She adds, “It’s a great moment of pride to see our Indian culture celebrated and represented so authentically on the world’s biggest stage. This is something I’ve spent my life and career fighting for. Hopefully, this will be the first of many.”

Shoba further states, “I feel so much pride for this big moment for India, with a Broadway debut for Aditya Chopra, Vishal & Sheykhar, Akhila Krishnan, Shruti Merchant as well as Indian Cinema and Yash Raj Films. We are here. We are seen. I couldn’t be happier. It was only a matter of time before Broadway and Bollywood found each other and I am honored to be at the helm of this moment.”

Come Fall In Love discusses the need for cross-cultural harmony in a society that is becoming more toxic and polarized. In a world that is becoming more and more divisive by the second, it is about celebrating inclusivity and variety. It is about the celebration of love and how it can bridge differences between people from different cultures.

The musical also features 18 original English songs for the enjoyment of listeners, and the creators add that the performance also features the lovely tune “Love In Every Color,” which celebrates the notion of inclusivity.

The musical just had its premiere night on September 14th, and it will run until October 16, 2022, to thunderously fantastic reviews.