Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Shakti Kapoor’s 70th birthday

Shraddha Kapoor’s favourite meal during Ganesh festival
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most admired and talented actresses. She...
Today marks Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s 70th birthday, and he has aged a year. With his children Siddhanth and Shraddha Kapoor, the actor celebrated his special day. Fans can now see photos that Shraddha shared from the celebration, which shows how Shakti Kapoor’s birthday was honoured. Shraddha also wrote a touching letter to her father, wishing him a happy birthday. Even though the photographs were really stunning, it was the Crime Master Gogo-inspired cake that got our attention.
Shraddha Kapoor uploaded these lovely photos from Shakti Kapoor’s birthday celebration to her Instagram account. In the first image, Shakti Kapoor is seated on a chair and is being held close by Shraddha and Siddhanth. On the table, we can also see a cake, but it’s not just any cake.
It appears that Shraddha had it customised, and the popular character Crime Master Gogo from the cult classic movie Andaz Apna Apna served as inspiration. We can even make out some of Crime Master Gogo’s well-known quotes printed on the cake, and we have to admit that Shraddha and Siddhanth went above and above to make their father feel particularly honoured.
Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, “My Birthday Baapu!!! @shaktikapoor I love you Hope I can make you half as proud as you make me.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor recently shared some absolutely lovely images from her Ganpati celebrations. She is pictured carrying a Ganpati idol while wearing a traditional saree. She mentioned how happy she is to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and how these are her favourite 10 days of the year in her caption.
Shraddha Kapoor was most recently featured in Baaghi 3; she will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan’s forthcoming romantic comedy.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.