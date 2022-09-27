Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor drops a SELFIE in red tee on Day 2 of Navratri

Shraddha Kapoor drops a SELFIE in red tee on Day 2 of Navratri

Shraddha Kapoor drops a SELFIE in red tee on Day 2 of Navratri

Shraddha Kapoor drops a SELFIE in red tee on Day 2 of Navratri

  • Shraddha Kapoor is a B’Town favourite.
  • The actress has a tremendous social media following, and she entertains them with personal and professional updates.
  • Shraddha has been posting images of herself in costumes that match each day of Navratri.
Shraddha Kapoor is a B’Town favourite. The actress has a tremendous social media following, and she entertains them with personal and professional updates. Shraddha has been posting images of herself in costumes that match each day of Navratri. As day two of Navratri is red, she posted a selfie in that colour.

Shraddha just shared a new selfie with her Instagram followers through the “story” feature. The Baaghi 3 actress was wearing a red ribbed-knit t-shirt in the photo, which was taken inside a car. Red is the colour for Day Two of Navratri. Her hair was open, and she didn’t wear any makeup. As she took the picture, she smiled at the camera. Shraddha posted the photo with the caption “Navratri Day (two) Red Passion & Love” with a red heart emoji. The next thing she wrote was “#9ratri9rang.”

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the action movie Baaghi 3, which came out in 2020 and was her second film with Tiger Shroff. She is now working on a lot of interesting projects. Shraddha will soon be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in a movie by Luv Ranjan that has not yet been given a name. She has also been asked to play the main character in Nikhil Dwivedi’s upcoming trilogy, which is said to be based on the Naagin myth. Word on the street is that she is also in the remake of Tezaab, in which Kartik Aaryan plays the main role.

