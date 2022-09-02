Shraddha Kapoor gives desi vibes in white kurta set

Shraddha Kapoor donned white ethnic clothing for being a part of the festivities.

She wore a white outfit designed by Namrata Deepak and Begum Pret.

The outfit made of chanderi fabric was embellished with sequins, flowers and French lace embroidery.

Shraddha Kapoor had a time with modaks. Lord Ganesh’s idol, her photo session in a red and green silk sari, and the sweets she consumed were all evidence that she had a happy and fortunate occasion. She also appeared in white ethnic clothing as part of the festivities. Her outfit was designed by fashion designer Namrata Deepak and was made by Begum Pret.

A white outfit has a really contemporary and modern feel to it. It can also appear graceful and stunning. Shraddha wore a knee-length kurta made of chanderi fabric that was designed with colourful floral print detail and embellished with sequins, hand-applied flowers on sheer organza sleeves, and French lace embroidery.

Similar to the kurta’s hem, the kota doriya dupatta had scalloped borders. The Rs. 23,500 dress worn by the Kapoor girl appeared like a great holiday choice when paired with straight-fit cotton slacks. Shraddha kept her outfit simple with a pink matte lipstick and bindi. Here is your chance to see her fringes if you haven’t already seen her new hairstyle. She is just too cute.

