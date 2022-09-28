Shraddha Kapoor is all excited and charged up for Navratri

Karan Johar sends ‘love’ to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday
Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. Karan Johar shares...
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most admired and adored actresses and performing artistes that we have in the industry.
The actress has successfully finished ten years in the industry, and considering the type of support and affection she has had over the course of all these years of tremendous hard work and efforts, we honestly believe that she deserves it all.
She has actually excelled at whatever she has undertaken, from acting in thrilling and amazing films to contributing to appropriate and enjoyable movie tunes. We adore it when all of her social media posts and videos become viral.
Shraddha always made sure that her fashion game was on point and for real when it came to festivals.
Since she has clothed herself in a gorgeous white outfit for her incredibly attractive avatar, we are currently completely enamoured with her beauty and charm.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.