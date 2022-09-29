Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable mirror SELFIE

Shraddha Kapoor is one of B’Town’s most well-known actresses.

The actress has a lot of fans on social media, and she makes sure to give them glimpses of both her personal and professional lives from time to time.

So, since the third day of Navratri is linked to the colour blue, she posted a selfie of herself wearing blue.

A few hours ago, Shraddha posted a picture to her Instagram story. The Aashiqui 2 actress took a selfie in front of a mirror and winked at herself. She then sent a boomerang to her fans. She is seen wearing a blue top and having her hair down. The actress wore only a little bit of makeup. Shraddha posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Navratri Day 3 – Royal Blue Tranquility (meditation emoji) 9Ratri9Rang.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s previous film was 2020’s Baaghi 3, her second alongside Tiger Shroff. She’s working on several projects. Shraddha will be in an untitled Luv Ranjan film starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will also star in Nikhil Dwivedi’s forthcoming Naagin-based trilogy. She’s reportedly in Kartik Aaryan’s adaptation of Tezaab.

