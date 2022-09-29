Shraddha Kapoor shares PICS in yellow

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress in Bollywood who is both beautiful and skilled.

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress in Bollywood who is both beautiful and skilled. Early in her career, she became well-known because of the movie Aashiqui 2, which was a big hit when it came out. Most of the time, the actress wins hearts with her beautiful and elegant clothes. Shraddha also has a huge number of fans on social media, and her fans are always impressed by how simple she is. The Stree actress has been showing off her Navratri celebrations by posting photos of herself in outfits that match the colour of each day of the festival.

Shraddha tweeted images of herself wearing yellow on day four of the nine-day celebrations. Navratri Day 4 is yellow. The 35-year-old actress posted a collage of 4 photos with the description, “Navratri Day 4 YELLOW (yellow heart emoji) Happiness and Cheer! #9Ratri9Rang.”

Last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. She’s presently filming a romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. Luv Films and T-Series financed the film. The pair visited filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s Rajasthan wedding this year. They filmed in Spain last month and Mauritius in July. Holi 2023 is the releasing date. She’s also filming Chaalbaaz In London with Pankaj Parashar.

She’ll also star in Nikhil Dwivedi’s forthcoming Naagin-based trilogy. She’s also said to be in Kartik Aaryan’s Tezaab remake.

