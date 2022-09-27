Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor wearing all white for Navratri.

Shraddha Kapoor wearing all white for Navratri.

Articles
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor wearing all white for Navratri.

Shraddha Kapoor wearing all white for Navratri.

Advertisement
  • Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses.
  • The actress made her film debut in 2010 with Teen Patti, which also starred other actors.
  • Aashiqui 2, which came out in 2013, was her big break in Bollywood.
Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. The actress made her film debut in 2010 with Teen Patti, which also starred other actors. Aashiqui 2, which came out in 2013, was her big break in Bollywood. Later, she became one of the most popular stars in the business, and some of her movies were very good.

Shraddha Kapoor made a name for herself by playing great characters that people could relate to. This made her a well-known name. The pretty actress also often makes news with what she says on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a picture of her outfit for the first day of Navratri on her official Instagram account. On Day 1 of Navratri, the actress from the movie “Stree” wore a white angrakha kurta with silver jhumkas that had pearls on them. She chose to go without make-up for the event.

“Day 1 of Navaratri: WHITE. “#9Ratri9Rang for purity and innocence,” Shraddha Kapoor wrote in the caption of her photo. Fans of the actress are now going crazy over the picture and praising her for being so simple.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor appeared in Baaghi 3 in 2020. The third Baaghi film was her second cooperation with Tiger Shroff. The excellent actress, who had no releases post-pandemic, will return in Luv Ranjan’s film.

Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled project will be her first alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Luv Ranjan’s BTS videos and set photos hint at a romantic comedy. Shraddha Kapoor will play the protagonist in Nikhil Dwivedi’s upcoming Naagin-based trilogy. She’s also said to be in Kartik Aaryan’s Tezaab remake.

Also Read

Shraddha Kapoor sets internet on fire as she sizzles black gown
Shraddha Kapoor sets internet on fire as she sizzles black gown

Shraddha Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, is undoubtedly skilled at igniting the internet....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
"John Wick: Chapter 4" shows Keanu Reeves' Baba Yaga somewhere icy
Calvin Harris announces first immersive concert on TikTok LIVE
Calvin Harris announces first immersive concert on TikTok LIVE
Mahira Khan's top 5 Dance Video that Goes Viral
Mahira Khan's top 5 Dance Video that Goes Viral
T.J. Holmes feels ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes feels ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair
Prince Harry says William and Kate told him to dress up as Nazi leader
Prince Harry says William and Kate told him to dress up as Nazi leader
Marilyn Manson sexual abuse case dismissed
Marilyn Manson sexual abuse case dismissed
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story