Shraddha Kapoor wearing all white for Navratri.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. The actress made her film debut in 2010 with Teen Patti, which also starred other actors. Aashiqui 2, which came out in 2013, was her big break in Bollywood. Later, she became one of the most popular stars in the business, and some of her movies were very good.

Shraddha Kapoor made a name for herself by playing great characters that people could relate to. This made her a well-known name. The pretty actress also often makes news with what she says on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a picture of her outfit for the first day of Navratri on her official Instagram account. On Day 1 of Navratri, the actress from the movie “Stree” wore a white angrakha kurta with silver jhumkas that had pearls on them. She chose to go without make-up for the event.

“Day 1 of Navaratri: WHITE. “#9Ratri9Rang for purity and innocence,” Shraddha Kapoor wrote in the caption of her photo. Fans of the actress are now going crazy over the picture and praising her for being so simple.

Shraddha Kapoor appeared in Baaghi 3 in 2020. The third Baaghi film was her second cooperation with Tiger Shroff. The excellent actress, who had no releases post-pandemic, will return in Luv Ranjan’s film.

Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled project will be her first alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Luv Ranjan’s BTS videos and set photos hint at a romantic comedy. Shraddha Kapoor will play the protagonist in Nikhil Dwivedi’s upcoming Naagin-based trilogy. She’s also said to be in Kartik Aaryan’s Tezaab remake.

