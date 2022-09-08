Siddhant Chaturvedi said he was nervous to work with Katrina Kaif

Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif’s highly anticipated film Phone Bhoot, directed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, is about to hit theatres.

Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif’s highly anticipated film Phone Bhoot, directed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, is about to hit theatres. Recently, the actor along with the rest of the star cast confirmed their presence on the couch of Koffee With Karan, Season 7.

Siddhant shared his experience working with Katrina Kaif and two A-listers, Deepika and Katrina, simultaneously. He said, “I was very nervous to work with Katrina, at first.” On speaking about working with Deepika and Katrina back to back, Siddhant says, “They are two distinct superstars. For me every film is a first film, I have worked with Ranveer and Alia in my first and then Deepika, and Katrina”.

Later, Karan enquired as to whether the celebrity ever felt threatened by Katrina’s presence. Siddhant talked about the first time he felt anxious. He cheekily said. “I think it was the first time we did the scene together. I was very nervous, because Vicky was there”.

The release of Phone Bhoot is scheduled on November 4th. Along with this, the actor will star opposite Ananya Panday in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Yudhra, an action movie, is another project he is working on.