Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Siddhant Chaturvedi said he was nervous to work with Katrina Kaif

Siddhant Chaturvedi said he was nervous to work with Katrina Kaif

Articles
Advertisement
Siddhant Chaturvedi said he was nervous to work with Katrina Kaif

Siddhant Chaturvedi said he was nervous to work with Katrina Kaif

Advertisement
  • Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif’s highly anticipated film Phone Bhoot, directed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, is about to hit theatres.
  • Siddhant shared his experience working with Katrina Kaif and two A-listers, Deepika and Katrina, simultaneously.
  • He said, “I was very nervous to work with Katrina, at first.”
Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif’s highly anticipated film Phone Bhoot, directed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, is about to hit theatres. Recently, the actor along with the rest of the star cast confirmed their presence on the couch of Koffee With Karan, Season 7.

Also Read

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan concludes, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes letter
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan concludes, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes letter

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Kho Gaye Gaye Hum Kahan wrapping its film schedule. He...

Siddhant shared his experience working with Katrina Kaif and two A-listers, Deepika and Katrina, simultaneously. He said, “I was very nervous to work with Katrina, at first.” On speaking about working with Deepika and Katrina back to back, Siddhant says, “They are two distinct superstars. For me every film is a first film, I have worked with Ranveer and Alia in my first and then Deepika, and Katrina”.

Later, Karan enquired as to whether the celebrity ever felt threatened by Katrina’s presence. Siddhant talked about the first time he felt anxious. He cheekily said. “I think it was the first time we did the scene together. I was very nervous, because Vicky was there”.

Also Read

Siddhant Chaturvedi likes to keep it subtle yet stylish in an all-black outfit
Siddhant Chaturvedi likes to keep it subtle yet stylish in an all-black outfit

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is a perfect example of how "hard work and...

The release of Phone Bhoot is scheduled on November 4th. Along with this, the actor will star opposite Ananya Panday in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Yudhra, an action movie, is another project he is working on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story