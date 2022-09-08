Siddhant Chaturvedi says he have a crush on Katrina Kaif’s sister

Siddhant Chaturvedi said he was nervous to work with Katrina Kaif
Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated film Phone Bhoot, directed by...
With some sexy confessions, secrets, joyous moments, and manifestations produced by the “Phone Bhoot.” Trio of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, the 10th episode of Koffee with Karan was no less than a surprise for their fans. The celebrities shared details on their personal, professional, and all other aspects of their lives.
Karan Johar complimented Siddhant Chaturvedi’s original poetry throughout the programme. He continued, “Wonderful poets are good lovers too.” After saying that, he enquired as to whether he had recently been involved in a romantic relationship. Siddhant then responded by saying, “Right now my work is my love interest. I’m so single that Ishaan too turned single by being with me. I’m so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited to Katrina’s wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters.”
