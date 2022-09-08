Advertisement
Edition: English
Siddhant Chaturvedi says he have a crush on Katrina Kaif’s sister

Articles
Siddhant Chaturvedi says he have a crush on Katrina Kaif’s sisters

  • Karan Johar complimented Siddhant Chaturvedi’s original poetry throughout the programme.
  • He continued, “Wonderful poets are good lovers too.”
  • After saying that, he enquired as to whether he had recently been involved in a romantic relationship.
With some sexy confessions, secrets, joyous moments, and manifestations produced by the “Phone Bhoot.” Trio of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, the 10th episode of Koffee with Karan was no less than a surprise for their fans. The celebrities shared details on their personal, professional, and all other aspects of their lives.
Karan Johar complimented Siddhant Chaturvedi’s original poetry throughout the programme. He continued, “Wonderful poets are good lovers too.” After saying that, he enquired as to whether he had recently been involved in a romantic relationship. Siddhant then responded by saying, “Right now my work is my love interest. I’m so single that Ishaan too turned single by being with me. I’m so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited to Katrina’s wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters.”

Karan then enquired as to whether he thought they were attractive, to which Siddhant said that he did. Katrina then stated she has 6 sisters, 2 of which are unmarried. The couch they were sitting on, according to Karan, is a couch of manifestation, meaning that if Siddhant wished something on the couch, it would come true. As a final request, Karan asked Siddhant not to be shocked if he soon read an article about him and Isabelle. They all burst out laughing.

On the work front, Siddhant most recently appeared in “Gehraiyaan” with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He will next be seen in the November 4, 2022, release of the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot.” Which also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar. Along with this, he will also appear in the upcoming action thriller “Yudhra” from Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar’s “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan” with Ananya Panday.

