The song Haaniya Ve from the movie Thank God, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, has finally been made public.

The teaser was shown to all of the actors.

Well, the romantic song has a lovely melody and is also very relaxing.

Rakul wrote in an email about the song, “True love always finds its way to you! #HaaniyaVe out now. #ThankGod .” At the beginning of the song, Sidharth looks sad, and Rakul is trying to cheer him up. She even apologises and tries to make him laugh. Soon, the video goes back and shows how well they get along. Rakul and Sidharth play a husband and wife in the movie. She works for the police. The trailer shows Sidharth as a normal young man who gets angry and jealous of everyone, including his wife.

Rakul is in Scotland right now with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor. For their new movie, Arjun and Bhumi are on set.

Sidharth is filming Indian Police Force, his first web series. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi star in Rohit Shetty’s series. Next year, Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the 8-part series. Yodha and Mission Majnu are also starring him.

