Sidharth Malhotra has fun on his bicycle on the set of Yodha 

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the gigantic action flick Yodha.

The film is produced by Karan Johar under the brand Dharma Productions.

Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are included as the key actors.

Advertisement

Currently, Sidharth Malhotra ranks among the most recognisable faces in Bollywood. Alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the actor made his Bollywood debut in the 2012 film Student of The Year, which was directed by Karan Johar. Thereafter, he became well-known for his roles in movies like Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee, and others. After the enormous success of his 2021 release, Shershah, Sidharth will next be seen in the gigantic action flick Yodha from Dharma Productions. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are included as the key actors.

Recently, Sidharth and Raashii flew to Kullu Manali in Himachal Pradesh to begin filming. Currently, a video of the Manali-based Baar Baar Dekho actor is going viral online. As he rides his bike to the Yodha filming location, Sidharth can be seen having fun. In addition to wearing a black jacket and black t-shirt, the Marjaavaan actor also wore grey cargo trousers. For protection, he also wore a riding helmet. A different video of Sidharth and Raashii having fun with children is also popular online.

Check out the video below:

Spotted!📸

Our #Yodha aka #SidharthMalhotra opts for a bicycle ride as he heads to the sets in Manali 💥🚲 pic.twitter.com/fDMsMXflrX — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

The 11th of November 2022 has been set aside for the release of Yodha, a film produced by Karan Johar under the brand of Dharma Productions and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Sidharth will appear in a never-before-seen avatar in it, and it will be the production label’s first action picture franchise.

Along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the starring role, Sidharth is currently preparing for the release of Thank God in addition to Yodha. Indra Kumar is the director of the fantasy comedy film, which was made by T-Series and Maruti International. The date of release is set for October 25, 2022. Next, he appeared in the online series Indian Police Force starring Rashmika Mandanna and Rohit Shetty.

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Kullu for Karan Johar’s movie Sidharth Malhotra has jetted off to Kullu, Himachal Pradesh for the shooting...