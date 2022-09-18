Sidharth Malhotra poses for pictures with fans at India Gate

On November 11, Sidharth Malhotra’s film Yodha is scheduled for release. In Delhi, the actor’s hometown, they have begun filming the upcoming movie.

Sidharth Malhotra met fans at India Gate a day after his photos from the Yodha set were posted on social media fan pages and by paparazzi.

The actor took time out of his schedule on Sunday to pose for pictures and greet his adoring fans.

Sidharth, who made his Bollywood debut in 2012 opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year, is a Delhi native. Yodha, a movie by Dharma Productions that is billed as an action drama, will shortly feature him. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also featured in the movie.

He was seen chatting with fans at India Gate in the center of the renovated Kartavya Path in the most recent photo from Yodha’s Delhi shoot. He appeared to have taken a break after filming at the famous Delhi spot; he was dressed in a black vest, grey jeans, and sneakers. With his fans, the actor shook hands and took selfies. After a paparazzo account uploaded a video of their interaction on Instagram, many people commended him for meeting followers. One person commented, “Oh my God, he deserves all the love.” Another one reacted by saying, “This brings me to tears.” One comment read, “Aaaye hero (here comes the hero).”

Recently, Sidharth and Raashii were filming for the movie at Kullu Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Sidharth is currently in Delhi, and Yodha set photos of him have been making the rounds on social media. The actor was seen wearing a blue sweater and beige slacks in one of the most recent images, which was purportedly taken in Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens. The movie Yodha, which was co-directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, is slated for release on November 11.

In addition to Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth’s next film, Thank God, is getting ready for release. The fantasy-comedy is slated for release on October 25 and is directed by Indra Kumar. Alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth will appear in the romantic comedy Mission Majnu. Additionally, Sidharth is developing the online series Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty.