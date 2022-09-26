Advertisement
Articles
Sidharth Malhotra shares a sneak peek of his shoot

  • Sidharth Malhotra will make his OTT debut with Indian Police Force.
  • Rohit Shetty directs the series, which is currently filming.
  • The actor has shared many set photos and videos on social media.
Sidharth Malhotra will make his OTT debut with Indian Police Force. Rohit Shetty directs the series, which is currently filming. The actor has shared many set photos and videos on social media. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi star. Shilpa’s OTT debut will be with the 8-part series on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Today, he posted more set photos. The camera focuses on a bed in the photo. Unseen things abound. In another photo, Rohit Shetty’s cast is listed. Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket wrote the series. Rohit’s cop universe flicks. The event is a tribute to police officers’ selflessness, commitment, and patriotism.

Sidharth Malhotra shared the first look and wrote, “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11 am! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin.”

sid malhotra

 

sid malhotra

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will be released next month on October 25. The trailer has already been released and fans are super excited about the film. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, and Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.

