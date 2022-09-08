Sidharth Malhotra visits Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his mom

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted on Thursday afternoon visiting Mumbai’s well-known Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesha pandal.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted on Thursday afternoon visiting Mumbai’s well-known Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesha pandal. He had his lovely mother with him.

Walking barefoot in the direction of the main venue were the mother and son pair. While his mother wore a beige salwar kameez, Sidharth looked dashing in a white kurta pyjama.

Fans couldn’t help but ask about his rumoured love interest Kiara Advani as soon as the videos and photos of them appeared on social media. A lot of them were observed asking about her. It would have been nice if Kiara had joined them, one of the fans commented. Where is Kiara, said another enthusiast. He was described as “humble” and “down-to-earth” by others.Kiara and Shahid Kapoor recently made an appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show “Koffee with Karan 7.” It was made clear a lot about their purported romance. Shahid and Karan both affirmed their relationship. Moreover, Shahid continued by saying that they might announce their nuptials by the year’s end.The relationship between Sidharth and Kiara began on the “Shershaah” set. One of the most notable aspects of the movie was their on-screen chemistry. Fans enjoyed seeing them interact. According to rumours, the team will soon reunite for a new movie.

In terms of his professional career, Sidharth will debut in Rohit Shetty’s “Indian Police Force.” Additionally, he is working on “Yodha” and “Thank God.”