Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Recounting his journey

Sidharth Shukla passed away from a heart attack on September 2, 2017.

He won people over with his charismatic charm in real life and depth in acting.

On the one-year anniversary of his passing, we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.

Sidharth Shukla, a well-known figure in Telly Town, a man with a big heart, and a very intelligent actor, departed for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021.

The deceased actor passed away from a heart attack. Rita Shukla, Sidharth’s mother, and Preeti and Neetu Shukla, his sisters, are left behind.

Sidharth Shukla won people over with his charismatic charm in real life and depth in his acting. On the first anniversary of his passing, we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.

Sidharth Shukla began modelling while still a student. Through his victory in Turkey’s World’s Best Model competition, he represented India internationally.

Following his impressive victory over 40 other contestants, Sidharth began receiving high-end ads and rose to prominence in the entertainment industry.

He began his acting career in the well-known daily serial “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na,” but Shiv in “Balika Vadhu” made him famous.

In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, his first Hindi movie in which he played a supporting part, Sidharth also received recognition.

In 2016, Sidharth Shukla took part in the action-packed reality competition Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, which was hosted by Arjun Kapoor.

He was the season’s victor. Later, he and Bharti Singh co-hosted the reality competition India’s Got Talent.

The biggest game changer in his life was Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth treated everyone in the home equally and was just as sincere. Salman Khan, the show’s host, frequently praised him for his behaviour there.

The actor met Shehnaaz Gill inside the house their adorable chemistry made them everyone’s favourite. He lifted the trophy for the season.

Sidharth participated in various music videos after the reality show. Additionally, he was asked to make cameos on reality TV shows. He most recently appeared on the dance reality series Dance Deewane.

On September 2, Sidharth Shukla departed for his heavenly dwelling, shocking everyone in the country, especially his mother Rita Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Even if Sidharth Shukla isn’t here, his supporters frequently make him a trend on social media.

They continue to share his old sayings, pictures, and videos from Bigg Boss 13 and discuss his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, his mother, his followers, and other topics.