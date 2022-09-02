Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021.

On his first death anniversary, his mother and sisters organised a prayer meet with Brahma Kumari.

Online images from the meeting have gone viral.

Sidharth Shukla’s first death anniversary, his mother Rita Shukla and his sisters organised a prayer meet with Brahma Kumari.

On September 2, 2021, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away. Since his passing a year ago, not only his family but also his fans and professional friends continue to carry his memory with them in their hearts.

His mother Rita Shukla and his sisters attended a Brahma Kumaris prayer meeting on the anniversary of his passing.

Online images from the prayer meeting have appeared in multiple places. As a devoted member of the Brahma Kumaris, Sidharth frequently brought his mother to their gatherings.

On Instagram, a fan account posted a number of pictures from the meet. His sisters can be seen giving prasad to the guests in several photos, while the family is also seen smiling with the Brahma Kumaris in another.

When he passed away, Sidharth was 40 years old. After going into cardiac arrest, he passed away. His mother and two sisters are still alive.

Sidharth Shukla began his career in show business as a model while also holding a degree in interior design. He finished second in the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega Model competition in 2004.

He soon made appearances in music videos and started working in commercials. Sidharth Shukla debuted as an actor in 2008’s Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

He followed this up with programmes like Love You Zindagi and Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi.

Shivraj Shekhar, the district collector, was the character he later played in the hit television programme Balika Vadhu. Then, Sidharth was cast as Angad Bedi, Alia Bhatt’s fiancé, in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Later, in 2015, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and took first place. He then took part in and won Bigg Boss 13 after that. He first got to know Shehnaaz Gill, who would shortly make her Bollywood debut, on Bigg Boss.