Simon Cowell: No one’s gonna be hit with name Britney Spears

Simon Cowell revealed he once offered a songwriter a Mercedes in exchange for their track.

Producer Max Martin said he had already promised it to Britney Spears.

The track has since become a super hit song and topped the charts in 22 countries around the world.

Simon Cowell uncovered he once let a songwriter know that somebody with the name “Britney Spears” couldn’t have ever a hit in their profession.

The music tycoon said that he once offered the Hit Me Baby One More Time’s record maker a Mercedes in return of the now-hit track for his boy band Five.

In any case, the maker Max Martin let him know that he had previously guaranteed the track to Spears, who was new artist around with no unique tunes at that point.

“So I phoned up Max and said ‘please, please give me this song’.

Also, he went, ‘I’ve promised it to someone else’.

What’s more, I said, ‘well I’ll send you a Mercedes 500 SL if I can have this song,’” Cowell said on Howie Mandel Stuffs digital recording.

“’And he went ‘no, I’ve promised it to somebody else’. And I said ‘who?’ and he went, ‘Britney Spears’. And I said ‘Max, let me give you some advice, no one is going to have a hit with the name Britney Spears’. She wasn’t even known,’” the England Has Ability judge added.

In spite of not getting the track, which went on become a super hit tune and beat out everyone else in 22 nations all over the planet, Cowell said that Martin pursued the ideal choice by staying faithful to his commitment.

“He’s honourable. He promised the song and he wasn’t going to break the promise, and look, he made the right decision,” Cowell said.

