Simon Cowell talks about his first meeting with Kelly Clarkson on show

Kelly Clarkson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Simon Cowell delivered a speech in her honor.

The singer defended herself, saying she didn’t want to talk to fans who voted for her.

Advertisement

Simon Cowell is thinking about how American Idol got started and the part Kelly Clarkson played in making the show the success it is today.

The singer of “Since U Been Gone” got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. Cowell, a former judge on “American Idol,” spoke at the ceremony in her honor.

“I actually thought I was being punked on the first day. Paula Abdul resigned, every singer was out of tune, and I thought, ‘Well this is a joke.’ It got worse, progressively,” Cowell said, “So I thought this is an absolute disaster. Like, why did I come here?

Clarkson said, “And thank God, I remember the day we met you. I remember not just your voice, but your personality. I’m gonna be honest here, I didn’t realize at that point, honestly how good you were. I just liked you. And I was so thankful.”

Cowell then talked about the first time he talked to her, and he told what a funny answer she gave him.

Advertisement

“I went up to you afterward because, obviously, I was thinking, “I think you’re going to win this show.” I told her, “I just want to say, Kelly, that was amazing, and I’m here.” You turned to me and said, “Simon.” I think this is where I got my line: “Without being rude, I would much rather we didn’t talk—really until the end of the series.” I thought, “Wow, what does that mean? It means, “Don’t bother me.” I know exactly what to do. I’m on track.'”

“The singer of “Breakaway” then spoke up to defend her: “I didn’t want to talk to anyone who was voting us through. I was only trying to be polite. Also, I didn’t want you to get into my head because you make trouble for so many people.”

How did Cowell answer? “My God, it took her 20 years to say that. It’s kind of like going to therapy.”

The judge from America’s Got Talent went on to praise her personality and thank her for making Idol so popular.

“I still remember when your name was called and I thought, “Thanks to you, we might have another season.” I can tell you in all honesty, thanks. You made us feel good about what we did, because these shows wouldn’t have been worth it if we hadn’t found a star “Cowell said.

He went on, “I had no idea what would happen back then. I remember talking to the record label at the time and telling them, “I don’t think you know who you signed here. This girl’s eyes are as hard as steel.”

Advertisement

“She’s one of those people who, from day one, was respectful to the people who voted for her, who bought her records, who bought her tickets — and she’s never lost that,” Cowell concluded. “This is the Kelly you see. The Kelly you see in front of the camera is that Kelly you see behind the camera.”

Also Read Simon Cowell expresses his support for Harry Styles Simon Cowell has come out in support of Harry Styles following "Spitgate"....