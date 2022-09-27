Simu Liu discussed his mental health and breakup in San Francisco

Simu Liu recently discussed his mental health at the Dreamforce conference.

He also revealed that he is going through a breakup.

The pair were first spotted together at the 2022 ESPY Awards in July.

Simu Liu recently discussed his struggles with mental health while making an appearance at the Dreamforce 2022 conference last week in San Francisco. When the actor said that he was going through a breakup, he also made a shocking confession. The discovery was made after he was questioned by Salesforce senior vice president Jody Kohner regarding mental health.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star spoke about prioritising his mental health and also spoke about starting therapy. Detailing how he has become more comfortable with the idea of therapy, Liu said, “I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself.”

Adding on he said, “I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s OK, I’ll be OK.” The actor’s revelation about a breakup left fans wondering whether the actor was talking about Jade Bender. Liu’s breakup comes just two months after he made his red carpet debut with Bender, during an appearance at the 2022 ESPY Awards in late July.

The duo had recently also made an appearance at the Bullet Train premiere last month. Liu and Bender were first linked in June when they were spotted leaving a Hollywood restaurant together.

