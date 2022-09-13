Advertisement
Sinf-e-Aahan actress shares Naseem Shah's video on Instagram

Articles
After his match-winning sixes gave Team Green the victory in a thrilling match against Afghanistan in the recently ended Asia Cup 2022 tournament, Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah garnered praise and adoration from the other side of the border.

In a screen capture from the game’s highlights, Rautela posted an edited video of herself and Naseem Shah in which she can be seen smiling as the camera pans to Shah’s on-field face.

Yehali Tashiya, a Sri Lankan actress who played a part in the ISPR drama series Sinf-e-Aahan, praised the 19-year-old player this time. She did not add a caption to the video, but instead used emojis to convey her feelings.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

